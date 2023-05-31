David Jolly: ‘Ron DeSantis has yet to demonstrate he can take a voter from Donald Trump’

NBC News National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki, NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard, former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs, and former Florida Representative David Jolly, a former member of the Republican party, join Peter Alexander to react to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis taking shots at former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail for the 2024 Republican nomination. “Ron DeSantis has yet to demonstrate he can take a voter from Donald Trump this cycle, which is why Chris Christie and Youngkin and others are getting in, not because of the weakness of Donald Trump, but because of the weakness of Ron DeSantis,” says Jolly. “The viability may not be there as a candidate, but he will have a very clarifying role to play in this primary.”May 31, 2023