David Jolly: Bannon’s refusal to comply with subpoena is an ‘affront to the country’

Joe Crowley and David Jolly join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the House vote to refer Bannon to the Department of Justice for refusing to comply with the January 6th investigation. “I’m really disappointed it wasn't unanimous, quite frankly, I think that this is not a Republican or Democratic issue. Anyone who refuses to comply with a congressional subpoena ought to face criminal charges, that's the bottom line,” says Crowley. “The bottom line is, Steve Bannon has information about the activities that day and about Donald Trump's possible role in those activities, and yet he does not want to share that with the United States Congress. I cannot think of any greater affront to the country,” says Jolly.Oct. 22, 2021