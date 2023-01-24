IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Ignatius: Pompeo using Khashoggi murder to 'make a fight for political reasons' with the media

03:53

Washington Post Foreign Affairs Columnist David Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new book, “Never Give an Inch,” in which he mocks the media’s portrayal of murdered Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi. “It's shocking and disappointing. It's also hypocritical,” says Ignatius. “The issue is he was murdered in a brutal way. As Pompeo says, he was ‘chopped to pieces, hacked to bits’ in Istanbul. And the former secretary of state chooses, I think, to kind of make a fight for political reasons with the news media.”Jan. 24, 2023

