David Ignatius: I hope Biden 'doesn't leave' Saudi Arabia without human rights assurances from MBS

Foreign affairs columnist and associate editor of the Washington Post David Ignatius and NBC Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s trip to the Middle East, during which he plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose poor track record on human rights and association with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi casts a shadow of controversy over the upcoming meeting. Ignatius explains that Biden’s purpose in going to Saudi Arabia “is to rebuild the US security relationship, to try to get Saudi cooperation on oil production, to do things that we usually refer to as rail politique, and that is the triumph of power and interests over values.” He adds, “I hope President Biden doesn't leave the kingdom without getting some indication, some clear statement, public or private, from the Saudi leader that he's taking steps to make sure and make sure that what happened won't happen again.”July 14, 2022