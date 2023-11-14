IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

04:47

Israel and Hamas are close to a hostage deal that would free most of the Israeli women and children who were kidnapped on October 7th, according to reporting from The Washington Post’s David Ignatius. Ignatius joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the hostage situation, a meeting with the IDF today, and the death of a 19-year-old Israeli soldier in Hamas captivity. “We can only hope that the deal does come through within days, which is what the Israeli official told me,” Ignatius says. “This would be a significant breakthrough, we'll just have to wait and hold our breath.” On why Hamas would agree to the deal, Ignatius says, “I'm sure Hamas leaders would love to take credit for Palestinian prisoners being free and boast that accomplishment.”Nov. 14, 2023

