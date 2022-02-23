David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’
07:01
Share this -
copied
David Ignatius and Richard Haass join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the fallout of President Putin sending Russian forces into Ukraine. “We're at the edge of what could be a bloody war level of violence that we just haven't seen, certainly in Europe,” says Ignatius. “The level of firepower that's being brought to bear on this country which will fight alone is just stunning.”Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
David Ignatius: Europe is ‘at the edge’ of a possible ‘level of violence that we just haven’t seen’
07:01
UP NEXT
Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: ‘No signs’ of Russia withdrawing, ‘everything points to’ further escalation
08:51
Ben Rhodes: ‘Most severe sanctions would have very significant repercussions on global markets'