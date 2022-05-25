David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

David Hogg, a former student and survivor of the Parkland, Florida shooting and co-Founder of “March For Our Lives,” joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the he murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, becoming the second deadliest school shooting in the U.S. “They don't even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them,” says Hogg. “When it happened to us, we were teenagers. We could at least talk about it somewhat. You know, these are babies.”May 25, 2022