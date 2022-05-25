IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    05:49

  • Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    07:55

  • Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

    06:39

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

    04:40

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

    06:41

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

    05:55

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

    01:36

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

    02:49

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

    05:07

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

    02:29

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

    09:14

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

    05:15

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

    04:53

  • Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate

    02:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

05:46

David Hogg, a former student and survivor of the Parkland, Florida shooting and co-Founder of “March For Our Lives,” joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the he murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, becoming the second deadliest school shooting in the U.S. “They don't even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them,” says Hogg. “When it happened to us, we were teenagers. We could at least talk about it somewhat. You know, these are babies.”May 25, 2022

  • Fred Guttenberg: Next mass shooting ‘being planned right now’ because ‘we haven’t changed what we’re doing’

    08:24
  • Now Playing

    David Hogg: Robb Elementary School students ‘don’t even have the vocabulary to describe what has happened to them.’

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Mnuchin made ’18’ official visits to Middle East before asking some of those countries for ‘private investments’

    07:27

  • Rep. Mo Brooks denies being subpoenaed by Jan 6 Committee: ‘They haven’t served me anything.’

    10:57

  • Plot by ISIS operative to assassinate former Pres. Bush foiled by law enforcement

    04:54

  • Mo Brooks digs in deep on Big Lie in combative MSNBC interview

    10:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All