David Hogg: If 'the system' can't protect young people, 'it endangers the future of our republic'

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting and gun control activist, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the shooter's guilty plea and his hopes for gun control. “If we repeatedly tell young people to turn out to vote, and use the system that we built to create change as we did at a record rate in 2018 and a record rate in 2020, and the system is not working for us, it endangers the future of our republic, because people are going to lose faith in our future,” says Hogg.Oct. 20, 2021