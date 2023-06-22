David Gallo: ‘If there was a rupture of the hull, it's just over within milliseconds’

Oceanographer and deep sea explorer, David Gallo joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to news that a debris field has been discovered in the search area of the Titan submersible. “The ending this way, it's not suffering days of dwindling oxygen. It's instantaneous that you can get, if there was a rupture of the hull. It's just over within milliseconds.” Gallo, a close friend and coworker of one of the passengers, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, says “he was called Mr. Titanic. In a way there's something here that you know, he's now in the area that he loved most under the sea, which is Titanic and the Titanic debris field. So that's sad, but somehow comforting in a way.”June 22, 2023