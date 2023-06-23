IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

David Gallo: ‘All the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens.’

07:08

More questions are being raised about the safety of the Titanic subversive, including over the composite metal used to build the vessel, as investigators attempt to create a timeline of the catastrophic mission that killed all 5 men on board. NBC News Correspondent Kristen Dahlgren and oceanographer and deep sea explorer David Gallo join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Having all the tests in the world doesn't preclude having an implosion. It happens,” says Gallo. “But you want to minimize those risks and I think a lot of attention will be paid to that. Did they really minimize every every risk in this case?"June 23, 2023

