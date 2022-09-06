Dave Wasserman: ‘The odds of a Democratic Senate are much higher than they were 3 months ago’

Cook Political Report Senior House Editor Dave Wasserman joins Peter Alexander to survey the state of key Senate and House races. Wasserman predicts the Senate “really will at this point come down to Georgia, Arizona. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, perhaps, New Hampshire, and if Republicans want to win the majority, they've got to win the bulk of those races.” On the House side, Republicans have “a lot of routes” to win the five of 30 toss-ups they’d need for a majority, “but Democrats might have a 20-25% chance, at the rate things are going.”Sept. 6, 2022