Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’
05:15
Share this -
copied
Ukrainian activist and Anti-corruption Action Center co-Founder and Executive Director Daria Kaleniuk joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her confrontation of the British Prime Minister and other Western leaders for not doing more to help her country. “Very soon Ukraine and Ukrainians, especially from the cities from the east and south, will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support, if there will be no protection of the sky from our Western partners,” says Kaleniuk.March 2, 2022
Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’
07:25
Now Playing
Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’
05:15
UP NEXT
Anne Neuberger: A cyber attacker ‘has to be successful once. A defender has to be successful every time.’
07:04
Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’
06:48
Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’
11:37
Sen. Marco Rubio: Putin would prefer ‘not to escalate’ to the point of nuclear war