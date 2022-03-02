Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’

Ukrainian activist and Anti-corruption Action Center co-Founder and Executive Director Daria Kaleniuk joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her confrontation of the British Prime Minister and other Western leaders for not doing more to help her country. “Very soon Ukraine and Ukrainians, especially from the cities from the east and south, will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support, if there will be no protection of the sky from our Western partners,” says Kaleniuk.March 2, 2022