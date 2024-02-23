Daniels: AI deepfakes mean ‘interfering in elections’ can happen ‘right here in our own backyard’

Magician for hire, Paul Carpenter, tells NBC news that he was hired by a consultant who worked for Democratic candidate Dean Phillips to use A.I. to imitate the President in a series of fake robo calls telling New Hampshire voters to skip the polls. Peter Alexander is joined by Eugene Daniels, Former Congressman Fred Upton (R-MI), and Brendan Buck to weigh in on the latest in the 2024 race to the White House. “We've already talked about for years, the misinformation and disinformation that comes from comes from outside entities, right? When you think about countries like Russia or China meddling in, possibly interfering in elections here across the globe, but this is right here in our own backyard,” Daniels says. “So it's not just going to impact our elections, it's going to impact every part of culture.”Feb. 23, 2024