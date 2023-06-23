IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Danielle Holley: Dobbs showed SCOTUS’ ability to disturb ‘everyday lives’ with ‘the stroke of a pen’

05:41

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a new NBC News Poll shows that 61 percent of voters disapprove of the High Court’s decision to overturn the national right to abortion. Former President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Cecile Richards along with Dean and Professor at the Howard University School of Law Danielle Holley join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “The overturning of the 50-year precedent, in really the stroke of a pen, I think gives people a lot of nervousness about what is the agenda of the Supreme Court, and how much will the Supreme Court do to disturb the everyday lives of people,” says Holley.June 23, 2023

