Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone

S&P Global Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin joins Andrea Mitchell to explain Europe’s struggle to cut back on Russian energy, which provides an estimated “$250 billion” annually to Russia. “Germany is particularly dependent on Russian gas,” says Yergin. He predicts that weaning Germany off Russian energy will begin with "crude oil, because that's the most flexible fuel,” while “natural gas is the toughest thing to deal with, because those pipelines are very inflexible.” As far as shifting to other energy alternatives, “Germany has, in a sense, shot itself in the foot by shutting down its nuclear power, while other countries France and Britain are actually going to be increasing their commitment to nuclear power.”April 20, 2022