    Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

    01:23
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

01:23

Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, was arraigned on a second-degree manslaughter charge. Penny posted $6,000 of his $100,000 bail while his parents guaranteed the entire bond. NBC News' Rehema Ellis reports.May 12, 2023

