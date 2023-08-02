IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

05:35

Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department, according to the Department of Justice. Former D.C. Metro Police Officer Daniel Hodges was injured during the attack, and joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reaction to former President Donald Trump facing a third indictment on his alleged effort to interfere in the 2020 election. Far-right members of the GOP have downplayed the violence that took place on January 6th. “They know that they're lying when they say that. They just say it because they're afraid, they're afraid of their own voting bloc, they need their support, so they just say what they want to hear,” Hodges says.Aug. 2, 2023

