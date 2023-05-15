IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shane Harris: U.S. government has ‘clearly been able to penetrate a lot of Russian communications’

    Dan Merica: Unclear ‘whether there’s going to be any blowback’ from debt ceiling standoff on 2024

    ACLU’s Lee Gelernt: Biden admin ‘replaced Title 42 with yet another Trump asylum ban'

  • David Miliband: U.S. can’t ‘get to grips’ with migrant crisis without addressing ‘root’ causes

  • Rep. Himes doubts McCarthy can make a deal with Biden that won't 'put his speakership in jeopardy’

  • Daniel Penny arraigned on second-degree manslaughter charge for death of Jordan Neely

  • Dep. Secy. Adeyemo: ‘There is no way to stop the catastrophe’ of default if debt limit isn’t raised

  • Jeh Johnson: As long as conditions in home countries persist, migrant families will 'keep coming’

  • Jim Clyburn calls on Biden to invoke the 14th amendment to avoid default

  • Jason Furman: ‘Do the Republicans mean what they’re saying’ on debt ceiling demands?

  • Rep. Castro: Migrant crisis ‘has been made worse’ because ‘Title 42 has stayed in place so long’

  • Rucker: E. Jean Carroll suit the ‘first time' Trump has been 'held accountable in the legal system’

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: Message of militarizing border portrays migrants as criminals; 'it doesn't help'

  • Maya MacGuineas: Debt limit battle shows that ‘art of negotiating seems to be lost in Washington’

  • Fred Guttenberg: Allen, TX shooting is a result of policies in ‘Greg Abbott’s Texas’

  •  Peter Baker: ‘There’s not much of a fear factor in Washington’ about raising the debt limit

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez talks Brownsville migrant tragedy and the coming end of Title 42

  • Kris Brown: The ‘public health epidemic’ of gun violence must be ‘a top priority’ at the ballot box

  • Amb. Markarova calls for focus on ‘more support, more weapons’ as Wagner chief criticizes Kremlin

  • NBC Exclusive: U.S. Ambassador to China discusses U.S.-China diplomatic channels

Andrea Mitchell Reports

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell, New York Times Chief White House House Correspondent Peter Baker, and Dan Merica, National Political Reporter at The Messenger, join Ryan Nobles to discuss debt ceiling negotiations between president Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the impacts a default could have on the political landscape in 2024. “I think if you talk to any campaign, Republican or Democrat, especially campaigns that are running in states that don't traditionally back their brand of candidate, the uncertainty is the concern,” Merica says. “You have no idea as a campaign operative, or frankly as Senator Sherrod Brown, how this is going to play out when it is actually voted on, whether there's going to be any blowback. And the people who will feel it the most are candidates like Brown who are in a state that has moved over time.”May 15, 2023

