Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court is ‘in trouble’

Slate Senior Legal Correspondent Dahlia Lithwick joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her new book “Lady Justice” and how the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision has impacted the public perception of the court and may reverberate in the upcoming fall term. “The court enters this with a public that is deeply, deeply worried and concerned that the court is just a political beast,” says Lithwick. “I think it's going to be another hard term for the court, in terms of the public's respect and regard for the institution.” Sept. 23, 2022