D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources
06:21
Share this -
copied
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the spikes in gun violence and violent crime in their cities. Mayor Bowser says “we have to reinvest” in police forces. “We have to continue to make sure that our police have the resources they need, but the whole system has to be up and running and the pandemic has had an impact on that.” Feb. 3, 2022
Deputy NSA Finer: Russia considering 'extremely elaborate' false flag option
04:31
Now Playing
D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources
06:21
UP NEXT
Sen. Coons: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be ‘the largest military action in Europe’ since WWII
04:32
Deputy NSA Finer details ‘elaborate’ Russian false flag plans
08:23
Rep. Houlahan: If Ukraine tips, so could ‘the rest of that area and possibly the continent’
04:34
Dr. Zeke Emanuel: Vaccinating children 5 and above ‘seems like it’s a no brainer’