Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

Founder of Generation Lab Cyrus Beschloss, President and CEO of the Center of American Progress Patrick Gaspard, and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Andrea Mitchell as both parties make their final push to get out the vote just five days out from the U.S. midterm elections. Beschloss says that while “we’re going to see record-busting rates of young people out to vote on Tuesday,” compared to older age blocks, “we're still talking about way too few young people voting to be comfortable as a society, as a democracy.”Nov. 4, 2022