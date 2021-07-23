Cuban official flatly denies U.S. statements on protest crackdown & remittance issues

Andrea Mitchell is joined by Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, General Director of the US division of Cuba Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who accuses the U.S. of spreading "disinformation" about Cuba, as the U.S. imposes sanctions on the regime for human rights abuses as they crack down on anti-government protesters. He pushes back on reports of interrupted internet in Cuba, claiming the “internet is not interrupted in Cuba,” and denies claims from Senator Marco Rubio that remittances from Cuban-Americans are being taxed.