Andrea Mitchell Reports

Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

05:50

Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Majority Leader of the NY State Assembly, and Reverend Denise Walden-Glenn, Executive Director of Voice Buffalo, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how their community is moving forward after the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, which authorities are calling a racist hate crime. “There's a lot of room for hurt here, not just for the loss of the families, and what they're going through, but for the fact that racism is real,” says Peoples-Stokes. “How does an individual gets to do this and get to get arrested and walk away with dignity and humanity? Meanwhile, we are feeling like we're treated less than human right in our own community and in our own home,” says Walden-Green.May 16, 2022

