IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

  • Sen. Shaheen: ‘Bipartisan call’ for 'more transparency' from administration in Senate UFO briefing

    08:14

  • Ben Rhodes: Increase in observed UFO activity reflects NORAD shift in ‘protocols,' widened ‘focus’

    04:48

  • Sen. Gillibrand: AARO's work over the past two years has ‘put us in a position’ to better track UFOs

    06:20

  • U.N. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: U.N. must ‘act urgently' to open two more border crossings into Syria

    06:05

  • Driver in custody after U-Haul strikes multiple people in Brooklyn

    02:36

  • Julio Vaqueiro: ‘Telling’ that Biden went to ‘swing state’ Florida right after State of the Union

    02:52

  • Dan De Luce: U.S.-China communication problem ‘predates this whole balloon episode’

    04:44

  • Doug Heye: ‘Republicans ignore or challenge McConnell at their own peril’

    06:23

  • McConnell criticizes Sen. Scott for plan to sunset programs like Social Security and Medicare

    02:38

  • Sarah Fitzpatrick: Hunter Biden legal team ‘going on the offensive’

    05:30

  • IRC CEO David Miliband: Earthquake is a ‘double crisis’ for Syrian refugees in Turkey

    04:17

  • Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’

    08:49

  • Jeremy Bash: Secy. Austin’s Chinese counterpart's 'tail is between his legs'

    04:03

  • Wes Moore: ‘Incredibly powerful’ to see the president ‘acknowledging’ Black Americans’ pain

    06:40

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

05:27

NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube joins Andrea Mitchell to dig into her exclusive interview with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the unidentified objects the U.S. military shot down. The U.S. government is “leaning towards this theory that they were benign, that they didn't present any kind of a threat. In fact, Secretary Austin said that, that they presented no military threat to people on the ground. The concern was that they may have presented a threat from the air to commercial aviation,” says Kube. “But the reality is, I asked Secretary Austin, if given the fact that you had shot down these three not knowing what they were, and now they believe they weren't necessarily a threat, does that mean we'll see more shoot downs like this? And he said, ‘first they need to figure out exactly what these first three were.’ So we still don't have a lot of answers.”Feb. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

  • Densley: U.S. in a ‘perpetual cycle of mass shootings,’ each one lowering ‘threshold’ for the next

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All