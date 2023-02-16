Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube joins Andrea Mitchell to dig into her exclusive interview with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the unidentified objects the U.S. military shot down. The U.S. government is “leaning towards this theory that they were benign, that they didn't present any kind of a threat. In fact, Secretary Austin said that, that they presented no military threat to people on the ground. The concern was that they may have presented a threat from the air to commercial aviation,” says Kube. “But the reality is, I asked Secretary Austin, if given the fact that you had shot down these three not knowing what they were, and now they believe they weren't necessarily a threat, does that mean we'll see more shoot downs like this? And he said, ‘first they need to figure out exactly what these first three were.’ So we still don't have a lot of answers.”Feb. 16, 2023