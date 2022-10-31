IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover 'life-saving' screening

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

06:26

Katie Couric, former co-anchor of NBC’s “TODAY” Show, long-time advocate for cancer screening and now cancer survivor joins Andrea Mitchell to explain the importance of early screening for breast cancer, and additional screening for those with dense breasts, “which is 45% of all women 40 and over.” However, “often only women of means can afford” the additional screening needed to detect tumors in dense breast tissue, an issue Couric is working to improve. She says, ”we need to really address health disparities, and make sure that everyone has access to some of this life-saving technology.”Oct. 31, 2022

