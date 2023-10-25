IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Coppins: ‘What we’re seeing on the House floor’ is ‘a symptom of a deeply rotten political system’

02:49

In his new book “Romney: A Reckoning,” McKay Coppins details the timeline of Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) opposition to former President Donald Trump and Trump’s hold on the Republican Party. Coppins joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his book and weigh in on the current infighting between allies of the former president and more traditional conservatives. “What we've seen in Congress right now is just an example of the last 15 years of the Republican establishment allowing the kind of more extreme forces of their party to take over by indulging them and flirting with them and appeasing them. Eventually, those forces took control,” Coppins says. He adds that his book, which features journal entries and interviews with Romney, is “a warning that what we're seeing on the House floor today and the last few weeks is just a symptom of a deeply rotten political system.”Oct. 25, 2023

