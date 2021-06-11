Congressional Democrats press for answers on report that Trump officials seized lawmakers' data

Garrett Haake is joined by NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell, who reports that Democrats are getting frustrated with a lack of information from current DOJ officials, as key senators are now calling on Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify on a New York Times report that they directed the Justice Department to subpoena Apple for data from Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell as part of a leak investigation. Michael Schmidt, one of the journalists who broke that story, also joins to share more of his reporting.