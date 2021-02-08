Condoleezza Rice remembers George Shultz: 'We're all better for the 100 years that he lived'

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joins Andrea Mitchell to remember her fellow former Secretary of State George Shultz, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 100. Rice calls Shultz, "a lifelong learner, and great mentor to so many people like me and so many others. A terrific teacher, a great businessman and above all, he will be remembered as the person who channeled Ronald Reagan's great instincts about the Soviet Union into policies that helped end the Cold War. We're all better for the 100 years that he lived."