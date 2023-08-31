Commerce Secy. Raimondo says ‘we have to hold the line’ on tech export controls after China visit

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo returned from China, where she met with American business leaders and several senior Chinese officials, including the Premier. Raimondo joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss her efforts on her trip to stabilize the world’s two largest economies. “We have to hold the line. I mean, on matters of national security, particularly things like artificial intelligence semiconductors, which we are way ahead of China, and they want in order to expand and improve their military, there can be no room for compromise,” Raimondo said. “They are crystal clear about their intentions. They're trying to get this technology to improve their military and we have to do everything in our power to prevent that.”Aug. 31, 2023