Colorado Gov. Polis: Boulder shooting is 'evil that we’ve seen in the face'

Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined Andrea Mitchell Reports today to talk about the Boulder shooting. He commented on the ongoing investigation into the suspected shooter’s motive, saying, “There is no motive that's a good motive. I mean, this is evil that we’ve seen in the face here.” Polis also indicated that the suspected shooter was suffering from mental health problems. “From a preliminary perspective, there’s been comments from the brother, the family that there were concerns about this individual's mental health,” he says.