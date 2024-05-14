IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes testimony on Day 17 of hush money trial

Cohen testifies that Trump directed him to pay off Stormy Daniels
May 14, 202401:30

On the second day of his testimony in former President Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial, Michael Cohen said that Trump directed him to pay Stormy Daniels. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains if Cohen’s testimony is a smoking gun moment for the prosecution.May 14, 2024

