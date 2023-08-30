Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

Thousands of people evacuated before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida. Gabe Gutierrez joins Andrea Mitchell from Keaton Beach, FL, where the storm first struck, to discuss the damages to property and the goals for emergency management crews as the storm passes. “In Perry, where I was this morning, obviously there was no storm surge because it was 20 miles inland. The winds were the story there. This part of Florida, Keaton Beach, not only did they get those massive winds, they also got storm surge,” Gabe tells Andrea. “This is different from so many other storms because yes, the small bit of good news: this isn't as much of a populated area as perhaps some other parts of the state. But still, if you live here, this is devastating all the same.”Aug. 30, 2023