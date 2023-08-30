IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

    00:35

  • Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

    03:48

  • Hurricane Idalia on track to miss St. Petersburg, but ‘a storm can change its track pretty quickly’

    02:32

  • ‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues

    06:10

  • Judge sets March 4, 2024 trial date for Trump federal election interference trial

    04:04

  • MLK speechwriter Jones: ‘There's a level of violence’ & ‘a deep level of anti-semitism' in the U.S.

    09:46

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

    04:32

  • ‘Georgia is a must win for Republicans,’ and Trump’s legal woes might cause problems in 2024 race

    05:47

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

    06:45

  • Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

    07:31

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

    06:22

  • Mysterious death of Yevgeny Prigozhin was 'certainly not a mechanical failure of any sort'

    05:04

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • ‘Georgians watched’ as Trump tried to ‘attempt a coup’ and attack the ‘foundation of our democracy’

    08:48

  • Little Rock Nine survivors call removal of AP African American Studies “an attempt to erase history”

    05:30

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

06:42

Thousands of people evacuated before Hurricane Idalia hit Florida. Gabe Gutierrez joins Andrea Mitchell from Keaton Beach, FL, where the storm first struck, to discuss the damages to property and the goals for emergency management crews as the storm passes. “In Perry, where I was this morning, obviously there was no storm surge because it was 20 miles inland. The winds were the story there. This part of Florida, Keaton Beach, not only did they get those massive winds, they also got storm surge,” Gabe tells Andrea. “This is different from so many other storms because yes, the small bit of good news: this isn't as much of a populated area as perhaps some other parts of the state. But still, if you live here, this is devastating all the same.”Aug. 30, 2023

  • Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • Ramaswamy defends proposal for deal with Russia as rivals attack plan that would cede Ukrainian land

    04:33

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

    00:35

  • Gov. Green: ‘In a different world now’ where disasters like Maui fires are increasingly likely

    03:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All