CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump

Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that Warsaw negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
- Now Playing
CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump04:44
- UP NEXT
Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke05:47
Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’07:52
Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’04:05
Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’04:54
Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’07:15
Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’06:46
David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza07:15
Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’03:27
Fmr. Rep. Jolly: Trump DoJ ‘had 4 years to investigate’ Biden family, ‘could not uncover anything’06:02
Fmr. Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘If Ukraine loses this war, you might as well say the U.S. lost the war’07:35
Rep. Colin Allred, challenging Ted Cruz: In Texas, ‘women have fewer rights,’ ‘people are outraged’05:19
Anthony Coley: This impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is ‘a vivid example of government overreach’06:38
Rep. Quigley: ‘It truly is a mistake’ tying Ukraine aid to border policies; ‘It hurts us’ and allies06:41
Sen. Merkley on COP28: U.S. is ‘leading with an example that will take us to climate oblivion’06:02
Stavridis: ‘We’re on this ice’ with Ukraine; failure to send aid ‘would be a dire moment’06:39
Flournoy: Israel risks losing ‘all international support’ with humanitarian crisis in Gaza06:18
Texas Court ruling is ‘a warning’ to women ‘trying’ to challenge in-state abortion restrictions.05:54
Mark Mazzetti: Israel ‘allowed millions, even billions of dollars’ to flow from Qatar to Hamas08:40
Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that Warsaw negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza05:27
- Now Playing
CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump04:44
- UP NEXT
Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke05:47
Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’07:52
Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’04:05
Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’04:54
Play All