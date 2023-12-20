IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump

04:44

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the ballot in 2024 due to violating the 14th Amendment for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold joins Andrea Mitchell to react to the ruling. “I think that the big picture, no matter if Donald Trump ends up being on the ballot or off the ballot, is the extent of how dangerous he is to American democracy. He tried to steal the presidency from the American people,” Griswold says. “I want to say I agree with the Colorado Supreme Court. Trump incited the insurrection, and there is no loophole in the Constitution. To hold that there is a loophole for the president in the Constitution would basically say Donald Trump is above the law when he engages in rebellion and insurrection. I think that's wrong.”Dec. 20, 2023

