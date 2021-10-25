Clint Watts: ‘Not one regulation has been passed’ as misinformation spreads on Facebook

Clint Watts and NBC’s Jacob Ward join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the release of internal documents from Facebook reveal the company’s failure to address the spread of misinformation and domestic terrorist groups on its platforms. ”Regulators haven’t written the laws for it, and having testified four times I think to the Senate about these topics, not one regulation has been passed,” says Watts. “I think really the solution is part government and it is part big tech coming together and figuring out how do we want to handle these things that are clearly getting out of control.”Oct. 25, 2021