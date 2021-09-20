Climate scientist: 'We need to cut our carbon emissions as much as possible as soon as possible'

Katherine Hayhoe joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss climate on the domestic and international level, and the ways global warming is already affecting the planet. "We need to cut our carbon emissions as much as possible as soon as possible," says Hayhoe. "We have to invest in nature-based solutions to pull that carbon out of the air and put it where we want it in the soil and the biosphere and build resilience to the impacts we can no longer avoid, because some of those are already here today." Sept. 20, 2021