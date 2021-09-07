Climate scientist: 'We have to build better infrastructure' to control the storms

Kerry Emanuel, a professor of atmospheric sciences at MIT, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how climate change is exacerbating natural disasters, and what can be done to better control the damage and the big steps that need to be taken prevent even worse catastrophes. "Nothing is too big at this point and we waited so long, and here we don't have much choice left," says Professor Emanuel. "We have to build better infrastructure to control the stronger kinds of storms we're already getting."Sept. 7, 2021