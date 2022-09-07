Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: ‘As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability’

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb joins Peter Alexander after local Ohio leaders attended a White House event to highlight how Biden administration initiatives have benefitted local communities to discuss how funds from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill have been used in Cleveland. Mayor Bibb also comments on how Democrats can rewrite the narrative that Republicans are tougher on crime in the remaining weeks ahead of the midterms. “As Democrats, we can be pro police but also pro police accountability. That's the best measure to show voters that Democrats care about solving the issues of violent crime plaguing our cities all across the country.” Sept. 7, 2022