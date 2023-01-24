IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

02:34

Classified documents have been found at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home according to two letters NBC News has obtained from his legal team to the National Archives. NBC's Peter Alexander reports.Jan. 24, 2023

    Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

