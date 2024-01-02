IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

    10:47

  • Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’

    03:57

  • Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

    02:45

  • Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration

    01:33

  • Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

    09:34

  • Henry: ‘Generative A.I. is going to change the face of the 2024 election’

    03:47

  • Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

    06:13

  • NBC Exclusive: Chinese President Xi warned Biden that he intends to reunify Taiwan with China

    03:41

  • Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza

    05:27

  • CO Sec. of State Jena Griswold: ‘There is no loophole in the constitution’ for Donald Trump

    04:44

  • Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke

    05:47

  • Beschloss: O’Connor ‘was always modest,’ ‘it was a huge element of her character’

    07:52

  • Judy Woodruff joins Andrea to celebrate 15 years of ‘Andrea Mitchell Reports’

    04:05

  • Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

    04:54

  • Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

    07:15

  • Gov. Sununu: Haley is ‘earning’ the ‘trust’ of NH voters, ‘trust is a very rare thing in Washington’

    06:46

  • David Miliband: ‘It’s impossible to deliver aid’ or ‘protect civilians’ because of combat in Gaza

    07:15

  • Amb. Alon Pinkas: Netanyahu has done nothing except try to ‘manage his political survivability’

    03:27

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

04:15

Tensions continue to rise in the middle east, with reports of a strike in Beirut which killed a senior Hamas official, and an attack on a U.S. navy boat in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants. Michael Crowley, Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty, and Colin Clarke join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the potential for a wider war. “This is a big strike. This is a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,” Clarke says. “Let's be clear, this conflict has been a regional conflict from day one, but we're now seeing spillover violence escalating into Syria, into Lebanon, and elsewhere. And there's real concerns that this could drag in other major actors in the region and kind of amplify some of the violence we've already been seeing.”Jan. 2, 2024

  • Sen. Van Hollen: ‘We need to deal with both’ Ukraine and border funding, linking them is ‘harmful’

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Regev: Israel does not take ‘responsibility for’ Beirut strike, ‘whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas’

    10:47

  • Ret. Major Spencer: ‘Strain’ of Gaza war on Israel’s economy ‘is substantial’ and ‘takes a toll’

    03:57

  • Rochester police: Suspect in deadly car crash acted deliberately but alone

    02:45

  • Top Netanyahu adviser in D.C. for meetings with Biden administration

    01:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All