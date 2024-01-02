Clarke: Beirut strike is ‘a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,’ could ‘drag in other major actors’

Tensions continue to rise in the middle east, with reports of a strike in Beirut which killed a senior Hamas official, and an attack on a U.S. navy boat in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Houthi militants. Michael Crowley, Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty, and Colin Clarke join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the potential for a wider war. “This is a big strike. This is a signal not only for Hamas, but Iran,” Clarke says. “Let's be clear, this conflict has been a regional conflict from day one, but we're now seeing spillover violence escalating into Syria, into Lebanon, and elsewhere. And there's real concerns that this could drag in other major actors in the region and kind of amplify some of the violence we've already been seeing.”Jan. 2, 2024