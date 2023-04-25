Claire McCaskill: ‘We have a Republican Party that is worshiping at the altar of extremism’

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker and former Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on voters' view of Republicans approaching the 2024 elections. “We have a Republican Party that is worshiping at the altar of extremism,” says McCaskill. “The book banning, the guns, the abortion rights, all of these things are being taken to such an extreme that independent voters, suburban mothers are all going, ‘wait, we don't want that. We want something more normal.’”April 25, 2023