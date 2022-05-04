ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’03:23
Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’03:48
Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’07:49
Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion10:02
Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’04:03
Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:57
'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court02:06
Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak01:32
Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion08:16
Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’08:42
Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen03:13
Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine02:05
Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes'06:34
Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’03:27
State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’09:51
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans02:40
Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’04:52
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’06:31
Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’11:27
Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service06:06
- Now Playing
Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion10:02
Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have 'awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies'04:03
Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:57
