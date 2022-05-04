IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

    10:02

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

    04:03

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

    02:06

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

    01:32

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

    08:16

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

    08:42

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

    03:13

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

    02:05

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

    06:34

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

    03:27

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

    09:51

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

    02:40

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

    04:52

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

    06:31

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

    11:27

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

    06:06

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

07:49

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Pete Williams, and Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss the impact of trigger laws in states like Missouri that will ban or tighten restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. “At that moment, a law goes into effect that outlaws all abortions in the state of Missouri. Not even an exception for rape or incest,” says McCaskill. "It will also have an impact on IUDs. It will have an impact on the morning after pill. It will have an impact on IVF, in vitro fertilization, because those are fertilized eggs," she explains. "Anyone who interferes with the development of that egg becomes a criminal."May 4, 2022

  • ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    03:23

  • Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

    03:48
  • Now Playing

    Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

    10:02

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

    04:03

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All