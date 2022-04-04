CK Hoffler: ‘A great day’ for Black women ‘because we’re going to stand together’ and see Judge Jackson ‘confirmed’

Former National Bar Association President CK Hoffler, Leigh Ann Caldwell, and Barbara McQuade join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Congressional drama surrounding Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, ultimately expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court despite critiques from Republicans of the Judiciary Committee. “For Black women today, it's a sad day to see what she's going through,” says Hoffler. “But it's a great day, because we're going to stand together and see her confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court.”April 4, 2022