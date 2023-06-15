IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CISA Director tells MSNBC several federal agencies hit in cyberattack

Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly tells Andrea Mitchell that a software vulnerability was exploited in a cyberattack on “several” federal government agencies. “It's a software that federal agencies and companies across the world use. We put out an advisory about this last week. And we’re responding to it,” says Easterly. She adds, “Right now we're focused specifically on those federal agencies that may be impacted and we're working hand in hand with them to be able to mitigate that risk.” When asked if Russian ransomware could be behind the attack, Easterly said, “we’re tracking it as a criminal group” and “many of these criminal groups are located in places like Eastern Europe.”June 15, 2023

