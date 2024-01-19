CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

An election year warning comes from the top cybersecurity official in the nation, calling artificial intelligence a major “threat to democracy.” The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jen Easterly joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the threat AI poses to election security following her recent column in Foreign Affairs Magazine. “Election officials have defended election infrastructure from cyber threats, from physical threats, from threats of foreign influence and disinformation, and have done it in a way where there is security and there is integrity in the elections process,” said Easterly. “I have confidence. And Andrea, the American people should have confidence in the election process.”Jan. 19, 2024