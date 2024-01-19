IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

    06:35

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

    05:55

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • State Dept. spox: Arab nations ‘ready’ to work with U.S. on Gaza, but ‘only’ if Israel commits

    07:27

  • Psaki: Iowa is about ‘the expectations game’ and ‘how it sets you up’ for the rest of the primaries

    07:47

  • Rep. Himes: ‘There is no way’ Speaker Johnson can ‘get 218 Republican votes’ on a spending bill

    04:34

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Colin Clark: Netanyahu ‘may be out’ due to perception as ‘self-serving,’ ‘asleep at the wheel.’

    03:11

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

05:29

An election year warning comes from the top cybersecurity official in the nation, calling artificial intelligence a major “threat to democracy.” The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jen Easterly joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the threat AI poses to election security following her recent column in Foreign Affairs Magazine. “Election officials have defended election infrastructure from cyber threats, from physical threats, from threats of foreign influence and disinformation, and have done it in a way where there is security and there is integrity in the elections process,” said Easterly. “I have confidence. And Andrea, the American people should have confidence in the election process.”Jan. 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29
  • UP NEXT

    Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

    06:35

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

    05:55

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All