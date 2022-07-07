- Now Playing
Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’07:32
- UP NEXT
Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'10:59
Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’02:20
Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park06:58
Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’11:30
Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting01:33
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena03:14
Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'07:11
Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'08:02
Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’02:59
Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’06:04
Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’04:22
Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’07:13
Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam01:53
Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois00:26
Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker04:00
Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’07:18
Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’06:40
Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel04:12
Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’06:52
- Now Playing
Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’07:32
- UP NEXT
Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'10:59
Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’02:20
Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park06:58
Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’11:30
Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting01:33
Play All