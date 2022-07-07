Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ), joins Andrea Mitchell to share what it means to her and the McCain family for President Biden to award her husband the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. “The fact that it’s the Presidential Medal of Freedom means more to us, I think, than most people. John was denied his freedom for so long,” says McCain. “His respect for not only freedom itself, but how we attained and receive freedom, and how we maintain it is a large part of who he was and what he stood for.” July 7, 2022