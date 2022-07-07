IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

    10:59

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park

    06:58

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33

  • Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    03:14

  • Rev. Al Sharpton: Brittney Griner 'should not be a political pawn for anybody'

    07:11

  • Mayor Rotering: 'We have a handbook for mayors after a mass shooting. That's ridiculous.'

    08:02

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59

  • Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22

  • Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13

  • Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

  • Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

    07:18

  • Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

    06:40

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

07:32

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ), joins Andrea Mitchell to share what it means to her and the McCain family for President Biden to award her husband the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. “The fact that it’s the Presidential Medal of Freedom means more to us, I think, than most people. John was denied his freedom for so long,” says McCain. “His respect for not only freedom itself, but how we attained and receive freedom, and how we maintain it is a large part of who he was and what he stood for.” July 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Cindy McCain: John’s respect ‘for not only freedom,’ but ‘how we maintain it’ was ‘what he stood for’

    07:32
  • UP NEXT

    Sir Peter Westmacott: Boris Johnson resignation not about policy, ‘but about character, integrity'

    10:59

  • Fulton County DA: ‘This is not a game, at all’

    02:20

  • Lake County State’s Attorney discusses charges against perpetrator of 'calculated attack' on Highland Park

    06:58

  • Brittney Griner’s WNBA coach reacts to Cherelle Griner’s call with President Biden: ‘Fantastic news.’

    11:30

  • Young parade goer ‘waking up with stomach aches’ after witnessing shooting

    01:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All