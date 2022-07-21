CIA Director Burns ‘wouldn’t underestimate President Xi’s determination’ to control Taiwan

CIA Director William Burns sits down with NBC's Andrea Mitchell for a wide ranging conversation at the Aspen Security Forum. The CIA Director gives his assessment of China’s aspirations to control Taiwan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I wouldn't underestimate, you know, President Xi's determination to assert China's control, the People's Republic of China's control, over Taiwan,” says Burns. “If there's one lesson I think they may be drawing from Putin's experience in Ukraine is you don't achieve quick, decisive victories with underwhelming force.”July 21, 2022