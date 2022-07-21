IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CIA Director Burns: Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’ despite rumors of decline

Andrea Mitchell shares her wide ranging conversation with CIA Director William Burns at the Aspen Security Forum. The CIA Director gives his assessment of Vladimir Putin’s state of mind at this stage of the war in Ukraine. “There are lots of rumors about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell, he's entirely too healthy,” says Burns. July 21, 2022

