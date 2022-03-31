IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

01:22

CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a PCR test. His office says he is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.March 31, 2022

