CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid

CIA Dir. William Burns tests positive for Covid01:22
CIA Director William Burns has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a PCR test. His office says he is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.March 31, 2022
