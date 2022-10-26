Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

NBC’s Chuck Todd sits down with Andrea Mitchell in Pittsburgh to share his reporting on what Pennsylvania voters are saying matters most to them less than two weeks out from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Todd says that the voters he spoke with are “not voting for anybody. They’re voting against.” Assessing last night’s Pennsylvania Senate debate, Todd tells Mitchell he believes Mehmet Oz “actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had.” He notes that it was Oz who “brought up local political leaders with abortion rights that essentially handed to Fetterman an opportunity.” Oct. 26, 2022