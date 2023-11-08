Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

Elections in Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky saw massive wins for Democrats and abortion rights advocates. Chuck Todd, Brendan Buck, and Alencia Johnson join Andrea Mitchell to break down the results and what they could mean for the 2024 presidential race. “Sometimes we have a messaging issue, because if you talk to voters about the president's agenda, if you talk to voters about the policies that either he's passed or the policies that he stands for – with Republican opposition, the reason that we can't achieve some of these wins – they are for those,” Johnson says. Chuck adds, “The point is that they are winning the argument on substance, right? I do think that President Biden's problem is age and he can't do anything about it.” To change voters’ perception, Chuck notes the Biden campaign should “be putting him out there more. Let people get comfortable with him. He is who he is. Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it, rather than pretending, sitting here treating him like a Faberge egg.”Nov. 8, 2023