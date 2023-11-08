IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Ivanka Trump testifies in New York civil fraud case 

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

  • Beschloss: ‘Will we have a rule of law if Donald Trump is elected? That question is very much open’

    08:43

  • Ben Rhodes: Israeli PM Netanyahu has long been ‘more than happy to ignore the advice’ of the U.S.

    03:23

  • Susanne Craig: Trump, his legal team were ‘speaking to a wider political audience’ in NY fraud case

    04:10

  • Analyzing Trump's motives for sparring with judge during testimony

    01:44

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

    03:37

  • Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill

    05:28

  • Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not

    06:27

  • Rep. Sherrill: Johnson shows ‘lack of understanding’ of how ‘Congress really works’ with aid bill

    03:45

  • Netanyahu Advisor: Civilians are ‘not the targets of our offensive,’ ‘we’re learning from mistakes’

    08:08

  • Doctors Without Borders: Doctors in Gaza are ‘relentlessly struck,’ operating ‘on the floor’

    02:26

  • Rep. McCaul: House bill will have Ukraine aid ‘at the end of the day,’ threats ‘are linked together’

    08:07

  • Maya Roman: ‘All I can do is hope’ everyone is ‘doing everything they can’ to get hostages released

    06:03

  • GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election

    05:27

  • ‘Whispered in Gaza’ project lets Gazans ‘tell the world how they really feel’ without ‘fear’

    06:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

08:31

Elections in Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky saw massive wins for Democrats and abortion rights advocates. Chuck Todd, Brendan Buck, and Alencia Johnson join Andrea Mitchell to break down the results and what they could mean for the 2024 presidential race. “Sometimes we have a messaging issue, because if you talk to voters about the president's agenda, if you talk to voters about the policies that either he's passed or the policies that he stands for – with Republican opposition, the reason that we can't achieve some of these wins – they are for those,” Johnson says. Chuck adds, “The point is that they are winning the argument on substance, right? I do think that President Biden's problem is age and he can't do anything about it.” To change voters’ perception, Chuck notes the Biden campaign should “be putting him out there more. Let people get comfortable with him. He is who he is. Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it, rather than pretending, sitting here treating him like a Faberge egg.”Nov. 8, 2023

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Chuck Todd: ‘Make him Grandpa Biden and embrace it’ rather than ‘treating him like a Faberge egg’

    08:31
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’

    05:37

  • Fmr. British Amb: ‘Public opinion’ is becoming ‘less tolerant’ of Israel’s retaliation against Gaza

    03:49

  • Rep. Turner on FBI intel: ‘We concur’ domestic bad actors pose ‘greatest threat’ in ‘over a decade’

    06:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All